BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
Feb 6 Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 62 million rupees versus 38 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 805.8 million rupees versus 843.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l9P5Hd Further company coverage:
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc