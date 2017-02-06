China to improve foreign permanent residence policies: Xinhua
BEIJING China will improve its rules for issuing permanent residence status to foreigners, state media said on Monday, in an effort to boost the country's talent pool.
Feb 6 China Foods Ltd
* For year ended 31 dec 2016, group expected to record consolidated net profit attributable to owners of parent between HK$450 million and HK$520 million
* Expected result due to owners of parent is mainly driven by one-off income from transaction and disposal of certain assets of winery business
* Company made a provision of approximately HK$100 million in its accounts in December 2016
* Provision due to potential payment of compensation to certain distributors of co's confectionery business Source text ID: (bit.ly/2ki0Nhh) Further company coverage:
BEIJING China said it welcomes international companies to shift production to its economic development zones, which have been encouraged to actively seek foreign investment, a statement on the cabinet website said on Monday.
BEIJING China is striving to create more than 50 million new jobs in urban areas over the five years to 2020, the cabinet said in an employment promotion plan on Monday.