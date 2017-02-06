BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* Offer is unanimously recommended by board of directors of Ithaca
* Offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.24 billion
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at C$841 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.