Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
Feb 6 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* Offer is unanimously recommended by board of directors of Ithaca
* Offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.24 billion
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at C$841 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
