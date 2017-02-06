BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Sectra Ab :
* US imaging services provider selects Sectra as its enterprise imaging vendor
* The multi-year contract includes Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow; and Sectra Business Analytics for measuring and improving the performance of radiology operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc