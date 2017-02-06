Feb 6 Cdrl SA :

* Jan. revenue from sales via retail network 9.6 million zlotys ($2.40 million), down 6 percent year on year

* Jan. e-commerce revenue 1.2 million zlotys, up 3 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9976 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)