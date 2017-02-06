BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy's share trade to resume on Feb 7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 6 Cdrl SA :
* Jan. revenue from sales via retail network 9.6 million zlotys ($2.40 million), down 6 percent year on year
* Jan. e-commerce revenue 1.2 million zlotys, up 3 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9976 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.