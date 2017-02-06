BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :
* Total sales volume of group for month of January 2017 was 102,653 units, an increase of approximately 71% over same period last year
* Group's exports volume was 994 units in January 2017, down around 51% from same period last year Source text: [bit.ly/2kcQngf] Further company coverage:
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc