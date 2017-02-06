UPDATE 5-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
Feb 6 Greatwall Motor
* In year of 2016, total operating revenue and net profit of company recorded a year- on-year increase of 29.70% and 30.88% respectively
* Results due to increase in sales volume of automobiles of co and increase in sales volume of suvs
* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company rmb 10.55 billion versus rmb 8.06 billion
* Preliminary total operating revenue for fy rmb98.62 billion Source text (bit.ly/2la1MS5) Further company coverage:
* Sticks to long-held policy of building one-third of cars at home (Adds Toyota comments, details on production)
* Says its unit receives document on punishment by authorities related to its new energy car subsidies