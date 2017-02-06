Feb 6 Greatwall Motor

* In year of 2016, total operating revenue and net profit of company recorded a year- on-year increase of 29.70% and 30.88% respectively

* Results due to increase in sales volume of automobiles of co and increase in sales volume of suvs

* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company rmb 10.55 billion versus rmb 8.06 billion

* Preliminary total operating revenue for fy rmb98.62 billion