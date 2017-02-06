China to improve foreign permanent residence policies: Xinhua
BEIJING China will improve its rules for issuing permanent residence status to foreigners, state media said on Monday, in an effort to boost the country's talent pool.
Feb 6 Kate China Holdings Ltd :
* To record a loss for nine months ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result mainly due to additional project costs incurred arising from a fire incident on working site of one of projects Source text: [bit.ly/2kE8oaG] Further company coverage:
BEIJING China said it welcomes international companies to shift production to its economic development zones, which have been encouraged to actively seek foreign investment, a statement on the cabinet website said on Monday.
BEIJING China is striving to create more than 50 million new jobs in urban areas over the five years to 2020, the cabinet said in an employment promotion plan on Monday.