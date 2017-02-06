Feb 6 Beazley Plc

* Is expanding its presence in Canada with acquisition of specialist managing general agent, Creechurch Underwriters

* Creechurch's 30 strong team will remain based in their existing Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver offices

* Creechurch to be led by Phil Baker who will report to Gerard Bloom, Beazley's head of international financial lines

* In 2016 Creechurch generated CAD$36m of premiums