BRIEF-Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
Feb 6 RACL Geartech Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 11.5 million rupees versus 13 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 318 million rupees versus 332.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2khMCsy Further company coverage:
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.