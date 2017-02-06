BRIEF-Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
Feb 6 Innovalues Ltd
* scheme has been sanctioned by court today; scheme in relation to acquisition of all issued ordinary shares of co by Precision Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.