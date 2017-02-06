BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Wilex AG :
* Secures financing commitment from its main shareholder Dievini
* Detailed form of financing will be decided by management and supervisory boards of Wilex AG as well as Dievini at a later date
* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co. Kg. Dievini will provide company up to 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* With this additional commitment, company's cash reach is secured until end of Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc