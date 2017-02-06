Feb 6 Wilex AG :

* Secures financing commitment from its main shareholder Dievini

* Detailed form of financing will be decided by management and supervisory boards of Wilex AG as well as Dievini at a later date

* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co. Kg. Dievini will provide company up to 10 million euros ($10.75 million)

* With this additional commitment, company's cash reach is secured until end of Q2 of 2018