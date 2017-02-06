Feb 6 bmp Holding AG :
* Extraordinary general meeting on March 21, 2017 is
supposed to decide on a capital reduction; further capital
measures planned
* Capital stock of bmp Holding shall be reduced to
6,900,391.00 euros ($7.42 million)and capital reduction shall
be carried out through a 3:1 share consolidation
* Company continues to examine a cash capital increase with
pre-emption rights as part of a public offer in further course
of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)