Feb 6 bmp Holding AG :

* Extraordinary general meeting on March 21, 2017 is supposed to decide on a capital reduction; further capital measures planned

* Capital stock of bmp Holding shall be reduced to 6,900,391.00 euros ($7.42 million)and capital reduction shall be carried out through a 3:1 share consolidation

* Company continues to examine a cash capital increase with pre-emption rights as part of a public offer in further course of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)