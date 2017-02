Feb 6 Hailiang International Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record total comprehensive expenses attributable to owners of co for year ended December 31, 2016 in range of HK$33 million to HK$35 million

* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended December 31, 2016 in range of HK$14 million to HK$16 million

* Estimated loss attributable to owners of co for year ended December 31, 2016 is primarily attributable to loss from operations