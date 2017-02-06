BRIEF-Stingray expands European distribution through multi-year agreements
* Stingray expands European distribution through multi-year agreements with eight (8) Pay-Tv providers
Feb 6 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Partners CJ E&M in launch of animated action series for kids Robot Trains
* The company to be TV distributor and licensing agent for Robot Trains in Turkey, Middle East and Africa, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Israel and licensing agent in the mentioned European countries including the Middle East
* IHeartCommunications Inc announces the expiration of its private offer to exchange 10.0 pct senior notes due 2018 for newly-issued 11.25 pct priority guarantee notes due 2021
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG