BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
Feb 6 Marksans Pharma Ltd
* Marksans Pharma Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 113 million rupees versus profit 179.3 million rupees year ago
* Marksans Pharma Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 2.15 billion rupees versus 2.17 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lacUi4) Further company coverage:
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc