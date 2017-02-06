BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
Feb 6 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Announces settlement of litigation with ancestry.comdna
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
* In addition, DNA Genotek has granted ancestry a worldwide license to certain patents and patent applications related to collection of DNA in human saliva
* License granted to ancestry is limited to saliva DNA collection kits sold or used as part of ancestry's genetic testing service offerings
* Says the parties have each agreed to a mutual release of claims and other provisions typical for settlement agreements of this type
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit