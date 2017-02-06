BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 177 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 876.7 million rupees versus 755.2 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2jTq266) Further company coverage:
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc