BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
Feb 6 Haemonetics Corp -
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Says updates full year fiscal 2017 guidance
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $220.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 gaap EPS in the high end range of $0.70 - $0.80
* Sees 2017 revenue in the high end range of $850mln - $875mln
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS in the high end range of $1.40 - $1.50
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $873.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jT7U0X] Further company coverage:
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit