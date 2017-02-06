Feb 6 Haemonetics Corp -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Says updates full year fiscal 2017 guidance

* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $220.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 gaap EPS in the high end range of $0.70 - $0.80

* Sees 2017 revenue in the high end range of $850mln - $875mln

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS in the high end range of $1.40 - $1.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $873.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jT7U0X] Further company coverage: