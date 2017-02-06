BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Valeritas Holdings Inc -
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50 million - SEC filing
* Says it intends to list its common stock on nasdaq and expects its stock will trade under the symbol "VLRX" Source text: [bit.ly/2kiimh0] Further company coverage:
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.