Feb 6 Fidelity & Guaranty Life :

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.70

* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year

* Fidelity & guaranty life - qtrly earnings per share $1.85

* Fidelity & guaranty life - with respect to Anbang transaction, co is continuing discussions with Anbang for extension of outside termination date beyond Feb 8

* Expect to make an announcement on or about February 9, 2017 regarding outcome of discussions with Anbang

* Fidelity & guaranty life-expect to benefit if interest rates continue to rise, if regulatory environment becomes more favorable under trump