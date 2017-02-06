BRIEF-ICU Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer
* Icu Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fluor Corp
* Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
* Fluor Corp - mine is scheduled to begin production in 2018
* Fluor - Guinea Alumina Corporation S.A. awarded co engineering & program management consultancy contract for a bauxite mine in Boké region of Guinea, Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 available seat miles (ASMS) are estimated to increase 4.5 pct to 6.5 pct year-over-year
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced on Monday the first of several crucial legal hurdles that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.