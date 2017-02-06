BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO 2016 net profit rises to 1.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million lira ($353,145.71) versus 134,555 lira year ago
Feb 6 Ajial Real Estate Entertainment Co :
* FY net profit 1.5 million dinars versus 760,291 dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 2.9 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes stock dividend of 5 percent for 2016 Source:(bit.ly/2kynFaU) Further company coverage:
* TMX Group Ltd - volume for Jan 12.67 billion versus 10.39 billion
* Results of rights offer - successful raising of R289 million