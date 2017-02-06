BRIEF-Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news
* Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
Feb 6 ACC Ltd :
* ACC Ltd clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
* ACC Ltd says no proposal of merger considered by co Source text: (bit.ly/2kEzUVS) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 6 Negotiations on new regulations for banks known as Basel III should aim to create a level playing field in the financial industry instead of loosening oversight of the sector, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.
PARIS, Feb 6 Western European car sales rose 9.5 percent in January on buoyant demand in France, Germany and Italy, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.