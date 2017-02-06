BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Poly Medicure Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 150.4 million rupees versus profit 105.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.14 billion rupees versus 920.4 million rupees year ago
* says recommended 1:1 bonus share issue
* says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text:(bit.ly/2lfd5p1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc