Feb 6 Poly Medicure Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 150.4 million rupees versus profit 105.4 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 1.14 billion rupees versus 920.4 million rupees year ago

* says recommended 1:1 bonus share issue

* says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text:(bit.ly/2lfd5p1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)