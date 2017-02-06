Feb 6 Tube Investments Of India Ltd :

* Dec quarter profit after tax 274.7 million rupees

* says payment of interim dividend of inr 1.25 per share

* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees

* says approved proposal for setting up a Greenfield project for manufacturing CDW tubes in Punjab for 770 million rupees

* profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 164.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.68 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2jTdbFC ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)