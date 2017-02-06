BRIEF-Hamilton Insurance Group says Attune appoints James Hobson CEO
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Life Company Consolidation Group:
* Announces proposed acquisition of reliance mutual
* Reliance mutual will be demutualised and all of its business transferred to a newly formed UK Life Company established by LCCG
* Withprofits policyholders will gain from lower exposure to operating expenses and the transfer of liabilities relating to reliance pension scheme Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement