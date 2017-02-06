BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Tyson Foods Inc - steps up EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05
* Tyson Foods Inc - Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152 million
* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.59
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be around 12%
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%
* Tyson Foods Inc sees capital expenditures to approximate $1.0 billion for fiscal 2017
* Tyson foods - in fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should increase approximately 2-3%
* Tyson Foods - as co continues with integration of Hillshire brands, expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal 2017 from acquisition
* Tyson Foods Inc - profit improvement plan for legacy prepared foods business with some incremental synergies expected to be realized in fiscal 2018
* Tyson Foods Inc - expect earnings cadence for remainder of fiscal year to follow "more normal patterns, including seasonality typical of our Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.