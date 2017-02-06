MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Avexis Inc
* Says CHMP additionally recommended Avexis discuss potential for conditional marketing authorization in a future meeting with EMA
* Says expects to initiate a separate pivotal clinical trial of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1 in United States in first half of 2017
* Says announces single-arm design for European pivotal study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1 patients
* Says update is based on receipt of scientific advice response from scientific advice working party within CHMP of EMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)