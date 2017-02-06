BRIEF-VW's Scania invests EUR 21 mln in Thailand
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
Feb 6 Automotive Axles Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 105.3 million rupees versus 82.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 2.79 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees year ago Source text : bit.ly/2jUe2B7 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.
* scheme has been sanctioned by court today; scheme in relation to acquisition of all issued ordinary shares of co by Precision Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: