BRIEF-Nrstor announces equity investment from pension fund
* Nrstor inc. Announces equity investment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada
Feb 6 Immunomedics Inc
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc - institutional shareholder services endorses full slate of Venbio nominees at Immunomedics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nrstor inc. Announces equity investment from labourers' pension fund of central and eastern canada
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Bond investor Bill Gross said on Monday that without quantitative easing from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield would "rather quickly" rise to 3.5 percent and the U.S. economy would sink into recession.
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: