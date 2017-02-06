Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
Feb 6 Ulusoy Un :
* Signs credit agreement with TSKB at 6.0 million euros ($6.44 million) with two years maturity period
* The credit will be used for the financing of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) project credit
RABAT, Feb 6 Morocco's government said on Monday it would end economic cooperation with the European Union if the bloc does not honour a farming deal, weeks after an EU court ruled that trade accords do not apply to the disputed Western Sahara region.
NEW YORK, Feb 5 With Americans' attention more finely tuned to the political climate under U.S. President Donald Trump, brands that dove headfirst into that conversation generated the most reaction from viewers during Sunday's Super Bowl.