BofA says proposed U.S. border tax could weigh on natgas prices
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the enactment of a prospective U.S. border adjustment tax could lash U.S. natural gas prices if Mexico retaliates.
Feb 6 Intouch Holdings Pcl
* FY net profit 16.40 billion baht versus 16.08 billion baht
* FY total revenue 24.74 billion baht versus 29.27 billion baht
* FY 2017 revenue from sales and rendering of services expected to be flat yoy
* Sees 2017 capex for venture capital investments not more than 200 million baht per year
* For 2017 expect to maintain the payout ratio for dividend payout
* Board of directors approved an interim dividend of 1.61 baht per share from the operating results for the period 1 january to 30 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Feb 6 UniCredit began Italy's biggest corporate share sale on Monday in an attempt to raise 13 billion euros ($14 billion) to rebuild the bank's capital after a balance sheet clean up.
