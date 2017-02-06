MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Aratana Therapeutics Inc
* Anticipates that Entyce will be commercially available by late-2017
* Also conducting additional clinical work in other surgical procedures to potentially expand label for Nocita in dogs
* Received response from FDA in connection with post-approval supplement request to transfer manufacturing of Entyce to new vendor
* FDA has requested additional information regarding proposed transfer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)