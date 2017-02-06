Feb 6 King Wai Group Thailand PCL

* Proposes to shareholders meeting on Feb 22, for approval of increase of registered capital from 2.2 billion baht to 9.4 billion baht

* Proposed capital increase by issue of 704 million shares at 10 baht each, share allocation at offering ratio of 1 share to 3.2 new shares at 2.63 baht