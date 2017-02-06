BRIEF-Hamilton Insurance Group says Attune appoints James Hobson CEO
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer
Feb 6 King Wai Group Thailand PCL
* Proposes to shareholders meeting on Feb 22, for approval of increase of registered capital from 2.2 billion baht to 9.4 billion baht
* Proposed capital increase by issue of 704 million shares at 10 baht each, share allocation at offering ratio of 1 share to 3.2 new shares at 2.63 baht
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement