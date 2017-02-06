BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Results of phase II trial are expected mid 2017 Source text for Eikon:
