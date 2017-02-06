Feb 6 Top Strike Resources Corp

* Top Strike Resources Corp - announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated February 1, 2017 with Phytopharma International Ltd

* Top Strike Resources - will pay $40 million pursuant to transaction payable by way of 320 million common shares of top strike at c$0.125 per Top Strike share

* Top Strike - upon completion of transaction, assuming gross proceeds of C$10 million on financing, co shareholders will own about 3.9 pct equity of entity