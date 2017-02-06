Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
Feb 6 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share
* Says deal is worth 113.4 mln rand to be settled in cash
* Co to sell entire stake in Ascension Properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Tunisia's forthcoming euro-denominated bonds an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The assignment of a final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Tunisia intends to use the proceeds from the bonds for general budget financing purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with Tunisia's Long-Term Foreign Curre