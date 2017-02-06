BRIEF-MHEthanol to pay annual dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 6 Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :
* Receives an order from Samsung heavy industries to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit
* Vessels will be built at Shi's shipyards in south korea, on behalf of höegh lng holdings ltd. Each fsru will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 and a regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day
* Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for may 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning U.S. entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a federal appeals court that questioned whether the ban unfairly targeted people over their religion.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016