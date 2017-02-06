Feb 6 Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :

* Receives an order from Samsung heavy industries to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit

* Vessels will be built at Shi's shipyards in south korea, on behalf of höegh lng holdings ltd. Each fsru will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 and a regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day

* Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for may 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)