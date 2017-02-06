BRIEF-Merck announces stoppage of work by a section of workers at Goa
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
Feb 6 Diaxonhit SA :
* Successful capital increase oversubscribed 1.6 times, successful step 1 for the acquisition of Eurobio
* Full exercise of the extension clause bringing the total gross proceeds to 8.9 million euros ($9.55 million)
* Total demand of 12.0 million euros (of which more than 1.3 million within the priority period)
* 40 516 009 new shares to be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
* Says the co repurchased 1 million shares for 476 million yen as planned on Feb. 7
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway