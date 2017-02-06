Feb 6 Diaxonhit SA :

* Successful capital increase oversubscribed 1.6 times, successful step 1 for the acquisition of Eurobio

* Full exercise of the extension clause bringing the total gross proceeds to 8.9 million euros ($9.55 million)

* Total demand of 12.0 million euros (of which more than 1.3 million within the priority period)

* 40 516 009 new shares to be issued