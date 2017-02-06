Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Azul SA:
* Azul SA files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Azul SA says have applied to list ADSs on NYSE
* Azul SA says intend to use a portion of the proceeds from this global offering to pay down approximately R$333 million of debt Source text (bit.ly/2kknf9v)
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
