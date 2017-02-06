BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Essar Steel Algoma Inc
* ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
* STAY OF PROCEEDINGS HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017 TO CORRESPOND TO EXTENSION OF DIP
* CONTINUE TO OPERATE BUSINESS AS USUAL WHILE WE LOOK TO ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH UNION IN "PURSUIT OF AGREEMENT THAT WORKS FOR ALL PARTIES" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.