Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc :
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing
* Meridian Waste Solutions-letter related to preliminary talks relating to potential deal involving purchase by co of certain portfolio cos owned by WSI
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - delivered to WSI a cash payment in amount of $1.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kL8TiX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)