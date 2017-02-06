Feb 6 BlackRock's Strategist Richard Turnill:
* Says "economic outlook is picking up"
* "We believe the political risk priced into European
markets around upcoming French & German elections is overstated"
* Believe European equities should benefit in a reflation
scenario in Europe, absent any other shocks
* Says European earnings have historically been more
sensitive to global economy pick-ups than U.S. counterparts
* Says "we see long-term opportunities in emerging markets
bonds, but higher valuations give us pause today"
* Says "we favor emerging markets equities and European
stocks that benefit from global growth including EMs"
* Says we are upgrading European equities to overweight
* Upgrading European equities to overweight and cutting
emerging market debt to neutral over short term
* "We have cut emerging markets debt and Asian fixed income
to neutral from overweight"
