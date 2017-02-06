BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Feb 6 Euro Kapital YO :
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million lira ($353,145.71) versus 134,555 lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 383.7 million lira versus 293.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.6812 liras)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds