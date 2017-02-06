BRIEF-Lisi Group appoints Tong Xin as an executive director
* Tong Xin has been appointed as an executive director
Feb 6 Arcelik AS :
* Sees 2017 revenue growth over 20 percent in Turkish Lira
* Sees 2017 EBITDA margin around 11 percent
* Sees white goods market volume growth in Turkey at 3 percent and 2 percent international markets
* Sees long term EBITDA margin at around 11 percent
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, Feb 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: