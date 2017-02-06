BRIEF-Sumitomo Metal Mining unit to sell lead frame units to Jih Lin Technology Co., Ltd
* Says the co's wholly owned subsidiary plans to sell three units, which are engaged in manufacturing of lead frames, to Jih Lin Technology Co., Ltd
Feb 6 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Contemplated private placement and trading update
* Retained Carnegie, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities to advise on and effect private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Feb. 6, 2017
* In private placement offers up to 1,167,000 new shares, representing about 8 percent of its outstanding capital
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used to invest in increased flexible sensor production capacity, further smart card related research and development and general corporate purposes
* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through accelerated bookbuilding process
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 About a quarter of U.S. workers in the technology sector, which has faced criticism for a lack of diversity, said they felt discrimination at their workplace in a survey released on Tuesday by job site Indeed.com.