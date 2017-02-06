Feb 6 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Contemplated private placement and trading update

* Retained Carnegie, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities to advise on and effect private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Feb. 6, 2017

* In private placement offers up to 1,167,000 new shares, representing about 8 percent of its outstanding capital

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used to invest in increased flexible sensor production capacity, further smart card related research and development and general corporate purposes

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through accelerated bookbuilding process

