BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Feb 6 Anchor Group Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 headline earnings per share 55.7-60.4 cents, up 1-10 percent versus 55.1 cents year earlier
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted headline earnings per share 57.0-61.8 cents, up 4-12 percent versus year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds