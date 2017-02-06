Feb 6 Nikkei:
* Kumagai Gumi apparently saw a 10% group operating profit
rise in the April-December period to about 18 billion yen ($160
million) - Nikkei
* Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd's sales in the April-December period
likely remained flat compared with the 250.2 billion yen marked
a year prior - Nikkei
* Kumagai Gumi could upgrade forecast for operating profit
for FY ending march based on better-than-expected results in
first nine months - Nikkei
Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2kjAh77)
