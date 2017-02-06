Feb 6 Nikkei:

* Kumagai Gumi apparently saw a 10% group operating profit rise in the April-December period to about 18 billion yen ($160 million) - Nikkei

* Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd's sales in the April-December period likely remained flat compared with the 250.2 billion yen marked a year prior - Nikkei

* Kumagai Gumi could upgrade forecast for operating profit for FY ending march based on better-than-expected results in first nine months - Nikkei